Konecny (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Konecny will miss a third straight game with his upper-body issue. The 26-year-old forward was on a tear prior to suffering his injury, racking up five goals and 12 points over his last seven games. With Konecny still on the mend, look for the recently-recalled Bobby Brink to draw into the lineup versus Tampa Bay.