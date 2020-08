Konecny exited Friday's Game 2 against Montreal after blocking a shot with his left leg, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny's injury was just the cherry on top of the disaster sundae for the Flyers, who were trailing the Canadiens 5-0 when the 23-year-old forward was forced to exit the contest. If Konecny's unable to play in Game 3 on Sunday, Michael Raffl will likely draw into the lineup.