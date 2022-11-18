Konecny left Thursday's game against Boston in the second period after suffering an injury, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny wasn't on the bench for the third period. The Flyers haven't provided any information yet on Konecny, but it looked like he hurt his right hand. Konecny had seven goals and a team-leading 19 points in 16 contests before Thursday's game. If he's unavailable for Saturday's contest against Montreal, then Joel Farabee might move up to the top line.