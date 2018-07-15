Goulbourne signed a one-year deal with the Flyers on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goulbourne has nine career NHL games under his belt but has no points to show for it. The 24-year-old has spent a 63 games with AHL Lehigh Valley during 2017-18 instead, producing eight goals, 11 assists and 79 PIM. The rugged forward will likely spend a majority of 2018-19 in the minors again.