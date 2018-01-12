Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Summoned to parent club
Goulbourne was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers selected Goulbourne in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. While he's feisty and plays with plenty of energy, we wouldn't expect the 23-year-old Canadian to pick up meaningful playing time at the highest level; not this year anyway.
