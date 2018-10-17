Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Again scores twice
Simmonds scored two goals and recorded 14 PIM in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.
In six games this season, the veteran winger already has three multi-point games, and he's scored two times in a game twice. The best sign for Simmonds, though, is both his tallies Tuesday came at even strength. In six games, he has five goals and six points, three of which have come on the man advantage. But not only is Simmonds scoring, after Tuesday, he is among the team leaders in both PIM and hits.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Records second multi-point night of 2018-19•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Crashes crease in two-goal effort•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ready to rock•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Should play in preseason finale•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Aiming for Opening Night return•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sets goal of being ready for camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...