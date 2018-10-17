Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Again scores twice

Simmonds scored two goals and recorded 14 PIM in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.

In six games this season, the veteran winger already has three multi-point games, and he's scored two times in a game twice. The best sign for Simmonds, though, is both his tallies Tuesday came at even strength. In six games, he has five goals and six points, three of which have come on the man advantage. But not only is Simmonds scoring, after Tuesday, he is among the team leaders in both PIM and hits.