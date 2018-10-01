Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Exact injury uncertain
Tuch (undisclosed) did not return for the third period in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
According to the report, Coach Gallant said the team wasn't willing to risk putting Tuch back on the ice since it was merely a preseason game. He did confirm that it wasn't a head injury.
