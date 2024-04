Tuch scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The Sabres' top line of Tuch, John-Jason Peterka and Tage Thompson stole the show, combining for four goals and nine points on the night. Tuch has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, racking up two goals and 13 points, and Tuesday's goal was his 20th of the season -- the third time in his career the 27-year-old has reached that plateau.