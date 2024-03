Tuch notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was Tuch's second multi-point effort in a row after going 16 games without one. He helped out on both of Rasmus Dahlin's goals in Tuesday's loss. Tuch is firmly in a top-six role, one that's helped him produce 46 points, 156 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-2 rating over 63 appearances this season.