Tuch scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Tuch opened the scoring 4:09 into the first period Tuesday, deflecting a Henri Jokiharju shot past Jake Oettinger to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead. It's just the second goal in 10 games for Tuch, though the 27-year-old winger's been productive with 12 assists in that span. Tuch's up to 21 goals and 58 points through 72 games this season. While he's been solid, it's a significant step back from last year's 36-goal/79-point campaign.