Tuch scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Tuch is picking up the pace on offense again with four points over his last four games. This was his first multi-point effort since Feb. 13 versus the Kings. The winger is up to 19 goals, 44 points, 156 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 57 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 62 appearances in a top-line role.