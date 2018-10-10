Tuch (lower body) did not join the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Labeled as week-to-week to open the campaign, Tuch has yet to take the ice for the Golden Knights this season as he continues to recover from a lower-body affliction. While his absence likely rules him out for the next three contests, there's also no clearly defined timetable for his return at this point.