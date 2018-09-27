Tuch has one goal and five assists through three preseason games.

Tuch averaged 15:17 per game -- less than he's expected to play once the regular season commences -- and still notched two points per exhibition contest. The addition of Max Pacioretty, who has five 30-goal seasons on his resume, and Paul Stastny raises Tuch's ceiling immensely. As long as he sticks in a power-play role, Tuch should easily surpass the 15 goals and 37 points he notches last campaign.