Tuch scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Tuch was a force in Wednesday's game, and his goal gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead with 50 seconds left in the second period. That tally stood as the game-winner. He has 17 goals, 29 points, 110 shots on net, 39 hits, 29 blocked shots and 24 PIM through 45 contests.