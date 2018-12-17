Tuch scored the game-winning goal in overtime versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Tuch has racked up four goals in his previous six contests, giving him 12 tallies on the year. The winger needs just three more goals to match his career high from last season (15) -- a mark he might be able to reach before the start of 2019. In addition to his marker, the youngster also picked up an assist against New York.

