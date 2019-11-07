Tuch (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Toronto, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Tuch isn't currently traveling with the Golden Knights for their four-game road trip, so at this point it's safe to assume he'll miss Saturday's tilt in Washington and Sunday's match in Detroit as well. We'll update the 23-year-old winger's status if he links up with the team prior to one (or both) of those contests, but Tuch will almost certainly have to wait for Wednesday's home clash with Chicago for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.