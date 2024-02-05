Brisson was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.

Brisson has played in four NHL games this season in which he recorded one goal on six shots, one hit and a minus-2 rating in 11:07 of ice time per game. In addition to Brisson, Sheldon Rempal and Jonas Rondbjerg were also brought up from the minors, so there is no guarantee Brisson will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Tuesday.