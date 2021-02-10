Dahlstrom was placed on the taxi squad Wednesday via AHL Henderson.

Dahlstrom failed to make the team out of training camp in January, and he's gone pointless through two games in the minors this season. The 26-year-old will add depth on defense after Shea Theodore (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Ducks early. Dahlstrom could enter the lineup for Thursday's game against Anaheim.