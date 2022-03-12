Stephenson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Stephenson helped out on Alex Pietrangelo's second-period marker. The 27-year-old Stephenson continues to see only occasional offense since moving back to the third line. He's been limited to two helpers in seven games in March. The forward has 43 points, 86 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-3 rating through 57 outings overall.