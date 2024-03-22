Stephenson scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Stephenson's tally came on a power play after a failed challenge by the Kraken on the Golden Knights' second tally. Over his last 14 games, Stephenson has five goals and seven helpers, providing solid offense while seeing time in all situations. He's had a tough year, but he's still managed 42 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 65 appearances.