Stephenson collected an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Stephenson had the secondary helper on Adam Brooks' goal, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Stephenson is on a four-game point streak with one tally and four assists in that span. He's shown that he can play with just about anyone on the roster -- Max Pacioretty's indefinite absence after wrist surgery shouldn't dim Stephenson's outlook. For the season, the Canadian forward is up to 10 tallies, 24 assists, 54 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-10 rating in 33 appearances.