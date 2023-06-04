Stephenson logged a power-play assist, two hits and 12 PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Stephenson set up Jonathan Marchessault's first-period marker. This was Stephenson's second point over his last five games -- the forward has slowed down a bit while playing in a third-line role of late. He's up to 15 points (four on the power play), 24 shots on net, 27 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 18 playoff contests.