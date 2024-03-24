Stephenson recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Stephenson's first multi-point effort in the last eight games. The 29-year-old has racked up eight points through 10 outings in March, offering steady offense in a middle-six role. He's up to 44 points on the year while adding 93 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 66 appearances.