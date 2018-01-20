Haula recorded two assists through 18:45 of ice time (2:18 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.

After showing improved offensive upside with Minnesota over the past few years, Haula is shining in a scoring role with the Golden Knights this season. He's up to 15 goals and 16 assists through 41 games, and his 2.6 points per 60 minutes is a rock-solid mark. He probably still shouldn't be viewed as a universal fantasy asset, but Haula is definitely providing serviceable numbers for deeper settings.