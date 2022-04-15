Dadonov scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Dadonov earned his fifth multi-point effort in the last nine games. In that span, the 33-year-old winger has four goals and eight assists. He was back in a third-line role Thursday, but it didn't slow him down on offense. That's good news for fantasy managers in need of a late-season boost of points. The winger has 19 goals, 20 helpers, 170 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-7 rating in 71 appearances.