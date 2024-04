Dadonov (lower body) is skating on his own and coach Pete DeBoer is hopeful the 35-year-old winger will be a "possibility" for the playoffs, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

It sounds like Dadonov may miss the rest of the regular season, but he could be ready to return to a bottom-six role at some point once postseason play gets underway. He's picked up 12 goals and 23 points through 50 contests this season.