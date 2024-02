Dadonov (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Matej Blumel was recalled from AHL Texas. Dadonov was expected to be out four-to-six weeks due to a lower-body fracture, so his move to LTIR won't impact his timetable. He has generated 12 goals, 23 points and 66 shots on net over 50 games this season.