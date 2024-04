Dadonov (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Blues on Wednesday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Dadonov would probably benefit from getting into a game before the playoffs, especially considering he has been on the shelf since Feb. 10 versus Montreal. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran forward was struggling to produce on offense with just three points in his previous nine outings. Even if Dadonov does play Wednesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role.