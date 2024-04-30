Dadonov scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Dadonov struck late in the first period, scoring from the corner with a shot that banked in off Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. With two points through four playoff outings, Dadonov is offering some depth offense. He's clicked on a veteran line with Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin since the Stars had to shuffle their forwards due to injury absences for Mason Marchment (undisclosed) and Radek Faksa (undisclosed). Dadonov has added two shots on net, five hits and three blocked shots in the postseason.