Dadonov recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Dadonov ended a four-game slump when he set up the first of Tyler Seguin's two goals in the game. With four points and nine shots on net over 10 playoff appearances, Dadonov is doing a decent job at providing depth scoring for the Stars. He remains in a bottom-six role and is unlikely to produce consistent offense.