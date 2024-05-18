Dadonov notched an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Dadonov has turned up the offense with three points and eight shots on net over his last four outings. The winger set up Jamie Benn's game-tying goal early in the third period. Dadonov is up to six points, 16 shots, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 playoff appearances. Heading into the Western Conference Finals, the 35-year-old should be expected to remain in a third-line role.