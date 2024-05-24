Dadonov registered an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Dadonov has a goal and three assists over his last five contests. The winger has benefited from taking on a larger role while Roope Hintz (upper body) is out. Dadonov has seven points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 14 playoff outings, so even with his recent increased offense, he's still little more than a complementary part of the Stars' attack.