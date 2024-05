Dadonov scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Dadonov tallied midway through the third period to shut down the Avalanche's hopes of a comeback. The winger has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going four contests without a point. Dadonov has three goals, two assists, 12 shots on net and 13 hits over 11 playoff appearances while filling a bottom-six role.