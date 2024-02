Dadonov (lower body) will be out 4-6 weeks according to general manager Jim Nill, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Dadonov was deemed out indefinitely with a lower-body fracture earlier Tuesday, but his timeline has now been clarified. He's the only injured player on the Stars' NHL roster for now, so they don't have a pressing need to make a move. If the team calls up a forward, Logan Stankoven or Mavrik Bourque figure to be the top options at AHL Texas to get the call.