Dadonov scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Dadonov and Shea Theodore helped out on each other's goals in the contest. This was Dadonov's sixth multi-point effort in his last 12 outings. The 33-year-old winger has 20 goals, 41 points, 175 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-4 rating in 74 appearances this season, a strong bounce-back from his 20-point campaign in 55 contests last year.