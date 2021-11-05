Dadonov notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Dadonov set up William Carrier for the opening tally at 4:31 of the second period. The 32-year-old Dadonov has been pressed into a top-six role with injuries ravaging the Golden Knights' wing depth. He's produced four points, 29 shots, nine hits and a plus-3 rating through 10 contests.