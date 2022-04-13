Dadonov notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dadonov set up the first of Shea Theodore's two goals in the third period. The 33-year-old Dadonov continues to look good on offense with three goals and seven helpers in his last eight games. The veteran winger has 37 points, 169 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating through 70 contests. As long as he remains on the top line with Jack Eichel, Dadonov should be a solid depth option in most fantasy formats.