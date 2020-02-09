Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Gets second goal
Merrill buried a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Merrill converted on a William Carrier pass just 1:09 after Max Pacioretty's opening tally in the first period. Playing time has been inconsistent for Merrill lately -- he's appeared in only seven of the Golden Knights' 14 games since the start of January. For the year, the defenseman has six points, 64 blocked shots, 45 hits and 24 PIM in 44 contests.
