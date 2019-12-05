Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Presumed starter against Islanders
Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Subban was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Islanders.
Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) is now back with the team following a five-game absence, but Subban will make a sixth straight start while Fleury gets back into the swing of things. The 25-year-old has been on fire recently, stringing together four consecutive victories while posting an impressive 1.95 GAA and .941 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with an Islanders club that's 11-2-1 at home this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting against Blueshirts•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stellar showing against 'Yotes•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In net Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.