Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Subban was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Islanders.

Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) is now back with the team following a five-game absence, but Subban will make a sixth straight start while Fleury gets back into the swing of things. The 25-year-old has been on fire recently, stringing together four consecutive victories while posting an impressive 1.95 GAA and .941 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with an Islanders club that's 11-2-1 at home this year.