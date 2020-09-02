Stone posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.
Stone had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's second-period tally. Through five games against the Canucks, Stone has two goals and five helpers. He's been consistent throughout the playoffs with six tallies, nine assists and 23 shots on net in 13 contests overall.
