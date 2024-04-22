Stone (abdomen) will be in action against Dallas for Game 1 on Monday, Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site reports.

Stone returns to action following a 26-game stint on injured reserve due to his abdominal injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old Winnipeg native was rolling offensively with 53 points in 56 games and could have been headed for the 70-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career. Stone is expected to join both the second line and the No. 1 power-play unit.