Stone (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Stone is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, so this is mostly a paper move. Stone will end the regular season with 16 goals and 53 points in 56 games, assuming he does not return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Is week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Will miss time•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nabs assist Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Buries goal in loss•