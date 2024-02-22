Stone (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Stone suffered the injury on Tuesday and it's possible that he could be gone for the remainder of the regular season -- just like the previous two seasons, when the Golden Knights used his cap space to pick up a good player at the trade deadline. He should be ready to go for the playoffs. Stone has 16 goals and 53 points in 56 games this season, his best season in the last three years. The Golden Knights recalled Sheldon Rempal to take Stone's place on the roster.