Stone scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Stone picked off a pass and went the other way for the Golden Knights' fourth tally. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous four appearances, so it's good to see him get going early in the Stanley Cup Finals. The captain has racked up seven goals, 16 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 18 playoff outings.
