Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Registers game-winner
Stone tallied the game-winning goal in a 5-3 victory against the Sharks in Game 2 of the first round Friday. The series is tied 1-1.
The trade-deadline acquisition for the Golden Knights is already paying off, as Stone has three goals through two playoff games. He has seven goals and 15 points in 28 career postseason contests. After scoring 33 goals during the regular season, this hot start to the playoffs shouldn't come as a surprise.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pots both goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nets goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes 40th helper•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Ends short drought with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: First 70-point season•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...