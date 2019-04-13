Stone tallied the game-winning goal in a 5-3 victory against the Sharks in Game 2 of the first round Friday. The series is tied 1-1.

The trade-deadline acquisition for the Golden Knights is already paying off, as Stone has three goals through two playoff games. He has seven goals and 15 points in 28 career postseason contests. After scoring 33 goals during the regular season, this hot start to the playoffs shouldn't come as a surprise.