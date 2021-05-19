Stone posted a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Stone's goal drought is now at seven games dating back to May 5, and he's picked up just three helpers in that span. The 29-year-old is clearly missing having Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) on his line to take away some pressure. Stone produced 61 points (21 goals, 40 helpers) in 55 regular-season outings, so his offense should come around if the Golden Knights make a deep playoff run.