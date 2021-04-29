Stone scored a goal on three shots and dished two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Stone had a hand in both of Max Pacioretty's goals Wednesday and added one of his own that stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Stone remains a top-line star for the Golden Knights with 19 tallies, 55 points (17 on the power play), 86 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 47 appearances. He could have a realistic shot at the 60-point mark for a fourth straight season if he finishes the campaign strong.