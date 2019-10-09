Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two power-play points Tuesday
Stone had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Stone struck first with a goal at 6:36 of the first period, and he set up Max Pacioretty's third-period tally as well. It wasn't enough to reverse the result. Stone is up to two goals and six points through three games in his first full season with the Golden Knights.
More News
