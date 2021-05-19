Janmark recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Janmark set up Alex Tuch's first goal in the contest, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Janmark had only five points in 15 games after he was traded from Chicago to Vegas at the deadline. The Swede produced 24 points in 56 regular-season contests overall, although he could struggle to get involved in the offense if he remains in a third-line role during the playoffs.
