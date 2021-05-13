Janmark produced an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Janmark set up Dylan Sikura's first of two tallies in the third period. The 28-year-old Janmark didn't add much to the offense with five points in 15 games after he joined the Golden Knights at the trade deadline. He totaled 24 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 56 contests overall when accounting for his time with the Blackhawks. When the Golden Knights are at full health, Janmark projects for a third-line role.